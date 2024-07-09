Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Down 5.2%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $138.14 and last traded at $138.14. 153,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 336,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.65.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

In other Powell Industries news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $828,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,681. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Powell Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 128,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

