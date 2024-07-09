PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $15.18 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00113672 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00014042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

