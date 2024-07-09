Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.11

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 739504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $666.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Portillo’s by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.