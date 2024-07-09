Ponke (PONKE) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

Ponke (PONKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Ponke token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ponke has a total market cap of $191.57 million and $24.31 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ponke has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke was first traded on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,548,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,548,158 with 429,777,374 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.41777157 USD and is up 11.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $24,454,074.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

