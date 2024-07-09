Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,685,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 6,658,496 shares.The stock last traded at $0.86 and had previously closed at $0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

