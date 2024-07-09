Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 69,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 837,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.