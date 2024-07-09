Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (BPIRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0566 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Piraeus Financial’s previous dividend of $0.008787.
Piraeus Financial Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $4.65.
About Piraeus Financial
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Piraeus Financial
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Eli Lilly Stock Leads in GLP-1 Race with its Triple Agonist Drug
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Get Ready: 3 High Short Interest Stocks Poised for a Melt-Up
Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.