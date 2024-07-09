Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,291,000 after acquiring an additional 138,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $559,435,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $98.65 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.64.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

