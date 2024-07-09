Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $5,634,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

PM stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.09. 2,006,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,402,946. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

