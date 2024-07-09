Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Pharos Energy Trading Up 14.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

