Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 9,524,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 39,904,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

