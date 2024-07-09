Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Shares Up 0.1%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.04. 3,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 9,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Persimmon Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30.

Persimmon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $0.45.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

