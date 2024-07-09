Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $2,858,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.63. 2,247,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,523,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day moving average of $159.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

