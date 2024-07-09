PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,611 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,064 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.