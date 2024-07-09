Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.26

Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.26 and last traded at C$11.25, with a volume of 27725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.
Pender Growth Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.55. The stock has a market cap of C$82.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 51.12 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Insider Activity at Pender Growth Fund
In other news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, with a total value of C$222,634.04. In related news, Director Ian Donald Power sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$56,325.00. Also, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,634.04. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Pender Growth Fund Company Profile
Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pender Growth Fund
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Pender Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pender Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.