Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.26

Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.26 and last traded at C$11.25, with a volume of 27725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.

Pender Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.55. The stock has a market cap of C$82.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 51.12 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Get Pender Growth Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Pender Growth Fund

In other news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, with a total value of C$222,634.04. In related news, Director Ian Donald Power sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$56,325.00. Also, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,634.04. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pender Growth Fund Company Profile

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pender Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pender Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.