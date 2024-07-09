Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.40. 2,895,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,561,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $32,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $686,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,526.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,441 shares of company stock worth $244,496. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

