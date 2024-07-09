PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

NYSE:PED opened at $0.98 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $87.21 million, a P/E ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.54.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

Featured Articles

