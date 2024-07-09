Patron Partners LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

ABBV traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.11. 4,224,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,632,623. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

