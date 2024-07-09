Patron Partners LLC Buys Shares of 612 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CAT traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.06. 1,893,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,983. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

