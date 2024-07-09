Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 141 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 2.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $390.71. 2,967,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,839. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $397.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

