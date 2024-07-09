Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLA. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Orla Mining stock opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.52.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current year.

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$53,211.00. In other Orla Mining news, Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov acquired 7,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$40,023.32. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$53,211.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,467. Insiders own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

