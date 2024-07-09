Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $33.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,594,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

