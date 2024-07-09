Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $7.52 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $22.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.05. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,250 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 16.96% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

