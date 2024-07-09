OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $95,150.89 and $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

