Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 121.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 99.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 119.2% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 93.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 107.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,517. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

