Notcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $497.76 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Notcoin has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. Notcoin has a market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $497.76 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin launched on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,027,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,491,027,411 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,027,411.69781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01584058 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $922,382,974.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

