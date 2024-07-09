Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Trading Up 12.1%

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.49 ($0.06). 22,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 74,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
