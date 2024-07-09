Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.79.

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

NYSE NCLH opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,008,000 after buying an additional 1,031,053 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,136,000 after buying an additional 102,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,243,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

