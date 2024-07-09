NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,628 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NWE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,319. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

