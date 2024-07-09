Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $283,114,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after buying an additional 319,109 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $108,369,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $97,866,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $83,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $427.17. The company had a trading volume of 212,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.