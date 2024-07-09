Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.68. 144,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 183,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Noah Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $518.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $89.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $2.1249 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Noah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Noah by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Noah by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

