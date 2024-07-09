NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $72.10. 5,368,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,823,990. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

