NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $4.98 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.54 or 0.00007841 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.98 billion and $268.17 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00045696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,199,619,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,093,633 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

