Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Down 6.5%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $27.86. 1,022,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,389,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 11.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

