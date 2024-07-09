Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Myomo Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,418,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,459. Myomo has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 94.02% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myomo will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Myomo

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 236,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myomo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myomo by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 479,407 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its position in Myomo by 27.5% during the first quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 527,830 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,645,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 665,330 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 602,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 508,249 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Myomo by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the period. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

