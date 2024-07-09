Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE TPX traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 968,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,803. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

