Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,656,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.03. 72,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.