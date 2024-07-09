Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chesapeake Energy worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.60. 1,158,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.98. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

