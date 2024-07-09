Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,891 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 664.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:THC traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.65. 294,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.18.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

