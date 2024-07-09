Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,732 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 64.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 77.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 132,120 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.70.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.22. 876,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.