Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,378,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after buying an additional 257,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $334,072,000 after buying an additional 249,232 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LULU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.89. 1,161,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,721. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.11 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

