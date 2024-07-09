Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,124 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,758. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $133.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

