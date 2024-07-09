Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,606 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Copart by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,187,000 after buying an additional 400,940 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,448,000 after buying an additional 563,233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,554,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Copart by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,301. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

