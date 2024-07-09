Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,549 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $9,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,507,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,483,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 161.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 141,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $3,084,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. 13,371,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,708,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

