Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,137 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBKR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.47. 496,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.00.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

