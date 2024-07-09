Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $238,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.97. 1,647,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,617. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average is $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,115.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,102 shares of company stock worth $755,103. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.