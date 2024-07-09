Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,701 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,787,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after acquiring an additional 581,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,475,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,552,000 after acquiring an additional 566,675 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.26. 1,260,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $216.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

