Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.60.

ServiceNow Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $40.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $766.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,124. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $733.69 and its 200-day moving average is $745.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

