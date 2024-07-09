Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,851. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.51. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FND. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.62.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

