Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Norges Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,739,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after acquiring an additional 304,160 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after acquiring an additional 205,793 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,938,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after buying an additional 73,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.4 %

EME traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $364.05. 300,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $184.34 and a one year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

